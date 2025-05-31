Polish President Awards Budanov Gold Officer's Cross

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense.

“For his outstanding contribution to the development of international cooperation and relations that connect the Republic of Poland with other states and nations, President Andrzej Duda has awarded Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, one of Poland's highest awards for foreigners – the Gold Officer's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland,” the statement reads.

President Duda also awarded the Cavalier's Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland to Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence.

On behalf of the Polish President, who emphasized the exceptional importance of partnership with Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression and praised the contribution of the Ukrainian military and intelligence to the collective security of the continent, the awards were presented by Colonel Dominik Duda, Deputy Head of Poland's Intelligence Agency.

The HUR noted that the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland is one of the nation's highest honors. It is awarded to foreign nationals who have made a significant contribution to the development of international cooperation and the strengthening of relations with Poland.

Notable recipients of the Order in the past include: 40th U.S. President Ronald Reagan, U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen.

Photo credit: Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine