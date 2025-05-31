Government Appoints Health Ministry State Secretary And Deputy Energy Minister

That is according to a Telegram statement from the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, cited by Ukrinform.

"Olena Andriiets has been appointed State Secretary of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine," Melnychuk announced.

Additionally, the government has appointed Oleksandr Viazovchenko as Deputy Minister of Energy.

Vadym Reshetniak has been named Deputy Head of the State Service of Geology and Subsoil, overseeing Digital Development, Digital Transformation, and Digitalization.

As earlier reported, the government appointed Andriy Osipov as the head of the State Film Agency of Ukraine.