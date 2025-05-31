Sybiha: Ukraine Can Now Cover About 40% Of Defense Needs
"Ukraine must become increasingly self-reliant. We need to continue developing our defense industry. We already have significant achievements in this field and have become global leaders in some areas - particularly in drone technologies. We have increased our production capacity exponentially - in some cases by as much as 35 times. We have scaled up the production of military equipment and weapons for our defense needs. Now, thanks to our defense industry, we can cover about 40% of our army's needs," Sybiha said.
He added that Ukraine's defense industry is producing NATO-standard artillery shells and systems in substantial quantities.
"Some countries with considerable potential cannot produce in a year what we manufacture in a month," Sybiha said.
At the same time, he stressed that Ukraine still needs additional investment and support to establish production of certain types of weapons domestically.
"We must not depend on any single country for the supply of critical weapons for our army. That's why this policy will continue. We have battlefield experience, strong engineering, technical, and scientific schools, as well as qualified specialists and infrastructure. So all of this will be further developed," he said.Read also: Sybiha, Fidan discuss peace process, prisoner release, Black Sea security
During their talks in Kyiv, Sybiha and Fidan also discussed the peace process, the need for a full ceasefire, the release of prisoners, and security in the Black Sea region.
Photo credit: gov
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment