Macron Urges Trump To Stay Consistent On Sanctions Against Russia


2025-05-31 05:47:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He made the statement while visiting Singapore as part of his tour of Southeast Asia, according to Ukrinform citing BFMTV .

“I spoke with President Trump 48 hours ago, and he expressed his impatience. The question now is: what do we do about it? We (the Europeans – ed.) are ready,” Macron said.

In Macron's view, if Russia continues to demonstrate through its actions that it is not ready for peace, Washington must confirm its commitment to sanctioning Moscow.

“This is a credibility test for the Americans,” the French president added, urging the United States to honor its obligations. He also reiterated that the position of European countries remains unchanged.

“We haven't changed; we still believe in the international order, cooperation, open trade, and respect for the rules,” Macron emphasized.

Read also: White House, Congress urge Trump to impose new sanctions on Russia – Reuters

As previously reported, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russia's large-scale shelling of Ukraine is“extremely frustrating”. This was stated during a daily press briefing by U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

