Ukraine's Novel Surface Drones Obliterate Third Of Russia's Black Sea Fleet Expert

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by DeepState co-founder Roman Pohoriliy, who spoke at the second International Black Sea Security Forum held in Odesa, Ukrinform reports.

"A third of the Russian Federation's Black Sea Fleet is currently at the bottom of the Black Sea thanks to surface drones. Thanks to them, we were able to unblock navigation routes in order to transport grain. As a result, the enemy is now afraid to deploy ships in the Black Sea," emphasized DeepState co-founder Roman Pohoriliy.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a three-day forum dedicated to addressing the most pressing security, economic, and political challenges in the Black Sea region kicked off in Odesa on May 30.

The Black Sea Security Forum is an annual international security forum initiated by Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko. This year, the event brought together over 700 participants from around the world, including politicians, diplomats, ambassadors, and analysts. As in 2024, the Forum is focused on addressing the most pressing challenges in the Black Sea region.