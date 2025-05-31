Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zelensky: Bulgaria Confirms Participation In Ukraine Southeast Europe Summit


2025-05-31 05:47:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President of Ukraine shared this update on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

“I spoke with Prime Minister of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov. I invited him to take part in the Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit. This is an important event where we will discuss the security of our entire region, including Black Sea security, Ukraine's recovery after the war, and our cooperation across many different areas. The Prime Minister confirmed his participation. The summit will see a high level of representation from participating countries,” Zelensky said.

Read also: Zelensky discusses demining coalition, energy cooperation with Bulgaria n PM

As Ukrinform reported, the previous, third Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit took place on October 9, 2024, in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The formal outcomes of that summit included the signing of an important cooperation and partnership agreement between Croatia and Ukraine, as well as the joint Dubrovnik Declaration of support for Ukraine by summit participants, represented at the level of leaders from the Balkans and Southern Europe.

