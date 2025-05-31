Zelensky: Bulgaria Confirms Participation In Ukraine Southeast Europe Summit
“I spoke with Prime Minister of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov. I invited him to take part in the Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit. This is an important event where we will discuss the security of our entire region, including Black Sea security, Ukraine's recovery after the war, and our cooperation across many different areas. The Prime Minister confirmed his participation. The summit will see a high level of representation from participating countries,” Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky discusses demining coalition, energy cooperation with Bulgaria n PM
As Ukrinform reported, the previous, third Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit took place on October 9, 2024, in Dubrovnik, Croatia. The formal outcomes of that summit included the signing of an important cooperation and partnership agreement between Croatia and Ukraine, as well as the joint Dubrovnik Declaration of support for Ukraine by summit participants, represented at the level of leaders from the Balkans and Southern Europe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment