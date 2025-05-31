Ukraine's Experience In Using Naval Drones Would Be Useful For UK - Lord Ashcroft

MENAFN - UkrinForm) British philanthropist and entrepreneur Lord Ashcroft said this during the opening of the Black Sea Security Forum 2025 in Odesa on Friday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"What we are witnessing here is the redefinition of maritime security itself. For the first time in history, a country with no conventional navy has succeeded in neutralizing and repelling a major sea power. Not through numbers, but through innovation," he said.

Lord Ashcroft stressed that the Black Sea, which historically had strategic importance for the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union, and NATO allies such as Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria, now stands on the cusp of a new geopolitical chapter. In the context of growing global fragmentation, the region has become a state of global relevance, and Ukraine plays a key role in rethinking maritime security.

Ukraine's novel surface drones obliterate third of Russia's Black Sea fleet – expert

Ashcroft paid particular attention to the successful use by Ukraine of unmanned maritime drones of the Magura type. In his opinion, this Ukrainian experience would be useful for such a maritime power as the United Kingdom.

"Ukraine's use of unmanned maritime drones, such as the Magura, is rewriting the rules of naval warfare. I had the honor of observing these technologies up close and learning directly from the operators behind them. Their ingenuity is extraordinary. One such drone recently achieved a remarkable milestone, the downing of a Russian fighter jet. An event that while underappreciated in the wider world, makes a turning point in military history. Ukraine is not only defending itself, it is setting new precedents for how maritime power can be projected in the 21st century," Ashcroft said.

Learning from Ukraine is not only an act of solidarity, but also a practical step in preparing for future conflicts in a new geopolitical context, Lord Ashcroft believes.

Ukraine deploys AI-powered 'mother drone' for first time

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a three-day forum dedicated to addressing the most pressing security, economic, and political challenges in the Black Sea region kicked off in Odesa on May 30.

The Black Sea Security Forum is an annual international security forum initiated by Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Honcharenko. This year, the event brought together over 500 participants from 220 countries, including politicians, diplomats, ambassadors, and analysts.