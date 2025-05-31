Ukrainian Intelligence Strikes Russian Marine Base In Vladivostok In Bold Special Operation Source

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by a source within Ukraine's security and defense forces.

“Early on May 30, two powerful explosions occurred in Vladivostok, Russia, near Desantnaya Bay. These were the result of a successful operation conducted by the Main Intelligence Directorate. At least two explosions occurred in the area where the 47th Separate Air Assault Battalion of the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade (military unit 30926) is stationed,” the source said.

According to the agency's interlocutor, one of the explosions took place near a checkpoint, and the second at a location housing the unit's personnel and command.

“Enemy personnel, military equipment, and special assets were hit. Local residents report that at least 10 ambulances and an evacuation helicopter arrived at the scene. Damaged equipment is being removed from the military base by Ural military trucks,” the source added.

The source also noted that, as expected, local authorities claimed the incident was caused by the explosion of two gas cylinders, and that no one was injured.

Currently, a "counter-terrorism operation regime" has been declared in Vladivostok. The area around the military unit has been sealed off, and the road between Shamora Bay and the village of Shchytova has been closed.

“The 155th Marine Brigade has been actively involved in combat operations against Ukraine. In particular, its participation was documented in the battles for Mariupol, Vuhledar, and in Kursk region,” the source said.

