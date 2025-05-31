Zelensky: Ukraine And Türkiye Have Not Received Any Documents From Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky said this in a post on social media, Ukrinform reports.

“Today, I met with Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan. I thanked Türkiye and President Erdoğan for supporting our efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace. In particular, for their assistance in organizing the meeting that made it possible to secure the release of one thousand of our people from Russian captivity. The return of all Ukrainians held by Russia is one of our top priorities,” Zelensky noted.

The president also stressed that he discussed with the Turkish foreign minister the diplomatic efforts of Ukraine and partners.

“We are grateful for Türkiye's clear stance - consistent and full support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity... Russia continues to ignore all calls from the world to cease fire and continues its killings. Moreover, for over a week now, the Russians have been unable to present the so-called“memorandum” they had promised to prepare immediately after the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange,” he added.

Zelensky recalled that Ukraine had not received any documents outlining the agenda for the upcoming meeting with the Russian side. Additionally, Russia has not publicly disclosed the text of the memorandum that was supposed to be discussed following the prisoner exchange.

“Ukraine has received no documents from them - nor has Türkiye. For a meeting to be meaningful, its agenda must be clear, and the negotiations must be properly prepared. Unfortunately, Russia is doing everything it can to ensure that the next potential meeting brings no results. We value all our cooperation with Türkiye aimed at making diplomacy effective,” he added.

As reported, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian delegation would travel to Istanbul and prepare for a new round of talks with Ukraine on Monday, June 2. However, he added that Russia would not publicly disclose its version of the“memorandum” containing proposals for a ceasefire.