Russian Drone Attack On Civilian Car In Kherson Region Leaves One Injured


2025-05-31 05:47:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported the attack on Telegram .

The victim suffered mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his shoulder and back. Medical professionals are currently providing him with the necessary treatment.

Earlier in the day, Russian troops shelled Kherson with artillery at approximately 09:00, killing a man and a woman who were on the street.

