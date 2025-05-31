Russian Drone Attack On Civilian Car In Kherson Region Leaves One Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported the attack on Telegram .

The victim suffered mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his shoulder and back. Medical professionals are currently providing him with the necessary treatment.

Three injured after Russia drops explosive from drone inregion

Earlier in the day, Russian troops shelled Kherson with artillery at approximately 09:00, killing a man and a woman who were on the street.