Yermak, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Discuss Next Diplomatic Steps Toward Peace

That is according to the Office of the President of Ukraine , as reported by Ukrinform.

Yermak expressed gratitude to Türkiye for facilitating the May 16 meeting between Ukrainian and Russian representatives in Istanbul. He reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire and establishing a just and lasting peace.

According to him,“Ukraine is ready for any diplomatic format that brings tangible results. We welcome all initiatives that ensure real security”.

Zelensky: Ukraine and Türkiye have not received any documents from Russia

“More pressure must be applied on Russia to secure its agreement to an unconditional ceasefire and an end to its attacks. At this stage, sanctions may be the most effective tool,” said the Head of the Presidential Office," Yermak stated.

In turn, Fidan shared details of his visit to Russia.

The meeting was also attended by Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, Deputy Heads of the Presidential Office Ihor Brusylo and Pavlo Palisa, as well as Advisor to the Head of the Presidential Office Oleksandr Bevz.

As reported, on Wednesday, May 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Moscow proposed holding a second round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul on June 2.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on Russia to immediately provide its "memorandum" with ceasefire proposals to Ukraine, rather than wait until Monday.

On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Russia has not yet submitted its memorandum with ceasefire proposals to Ukraine and its international partners.

At a joint press conference in Kyiv on Friday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Sybiha stated that Ukraine is interested in continuing peace talks in Istanbul. However, he emphasized that for the negotiations to be effective, Russia must first provide its ceasefire "memorandum" in advance, as outlined in prior agreements.