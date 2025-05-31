More Than 500 People Evacuated From Sumy Region This Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Sumy Regional State Administration , as reported by Ukrinform.

"More than 500 residents have been evacuated from the border areas of the Sumy region, which remain under constant attack," stated regional governor Oleh Hryhorov.

He noted that evacuation efforts are currently underway in 202 settlements across 18 border communities spanning four districts of the Sumy region.

In the past day alone, 51 individuals were evacuated.

Hryhorov emphasized that the evacuation process is being coordinated by the State Emergency Service, police, local authorities, volunteers, and NGOs.

Despite the dangerous conditions, many residents are unwilling to leave their homes. "We are receiving numerous written refusals to evacuate. People do not want to leave, but we continue to stress that the priority now is saving lives," Hryhorov stated.

As reported, from the morning of May 29 to the morning of May 30, Russian forces carried out nearly 100 strikes targeting 33 settlements across 14 territorial communities in the region. Most of the attacks were recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.