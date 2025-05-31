Ukrainian President, US Senators Discuss Measures To Pressure Russia
"I had a good meeting with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Richard Blumenthal,” Zelensky said.
He expressed his gratitude to the American lawmakers for visiting Ukraine at a time when "coordination of efforts is most needed to bring an honorable and lasting peace closer."
Video: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram
"We have the same understanding: Russia is trying to turn diplomacy into a laughingstock - using negotiations as a cover, but preparing for new offensive operations at the front, striking our cities and villages daily, and rejecting all proposals for a ceasefire," Zelensky said.Read also: Shmyhal, US senators discuss strengthening sanctions against Russia, Ukraine's needs
He stressed that additional pressure must be applied to the aggressor.
"I'm grateful for the initiative - the bipartisan sanctions bill already supported by 82 senators. We discussed this and other levers we can use to force Russia into peace. We will keep working on this together," Zelensky said.
He also thanked the American legislators for their strong bipartisan support and leadership in protecting lives.
"It is the United States' real involvement at every stage of the negotiations that can guarantee a reliable peace," Zelensky added.
Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham earlier pledged to do everything possible to help return Ukrainian children who were illegally taken to Russia.
Photos: Office of the President of Ukraine
