Ukrainian Defense Ministry Approves Use Of Baton Optic Quadcopter


2025-05-31 05:47:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The quadcopter features a lightweight frame, high-performance motors, a high-capacity battery, and a fiber-optic control channel, Ukrinform reports, citing the ministry .

The drone is equipped with a combat payload capable of targeting tactical vehicles, enemy firing positions, and ammunition depots. It is also designed to operate effectively in challenging weather conditions.

Read also: New boats approved for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces

Depending on its configuration, the Baton Optic may be fitted with twilight-vision or thermal imaging cameras.

Photo provided by the manufacturer

