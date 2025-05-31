Ukrainian Defense Ministry Approves Use Of Baton Optic Quadcopter

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The quadcopter features a lightweight frame, high-performance motors, a high-capacity battery, and a fiber-optic control channel, Ukrinform reports, citing the ministry .

The drone is equipped with a combat payload capable of targeting tactical vehicles, enemy firing positions, and ammunition depots. It is also designed to operate effectively in challenging weather conditions.

Depending on its configuration, the Baton Optic may be fitted with twilight-vision or thermal imaging cameras.

