Ukrainian Defense Ministry Approves Use Of Baton Optic Quadcopter
The drone is equipped with a combat payload capable of targeting tactical vehicles, enemy firing positions, and ammunition depots. It is also designed to operate effectively in challenging weather conditions.Read also: New boats approved for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces
Depending on its configuration, the Baton Optic may be fitted with twilight-vision or thermal imaging cameras.
Photo provided by the manufacturer
