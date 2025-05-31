Ukrainian Startups Raise EUR 3.5M Under Grant Programme To Develop Innovations
This wave of grants saw the largest number of technology companies from among all rounds. The total amount of support came to EUR 3,556,990.79.
“EUR 25,000 to EUR 50,000 were attracted by startups in such areas as innovative services, innovative entrepreneurship, deep technology incubators, reconstruction of Ukraine, scaling up and acceleration of deep tech startups,” the report states.
Special attention was paid to technologies that work on the challenges of the future. The winners included solutions in the areas of agritech, healthtech, energytech, as well as startups that create products for Ukraine's reconstruction.
A reminder that more than 200 Ukrainian startups had already received funding as part of the Seeds of Bravery initiative to scale up their technologies. The Ukrainian Startup Fund is a partner of the consortium and administers grant support, which is funded by the European Innovation Council.
Photo: Pixabay
