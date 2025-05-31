Fires As Eight Russian Uavs Hit Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"A massive attack by enemy drones targeted the territory of one of the municipal enterprises located in the Slobidsky district. According to tentative reports, at this moment there are no victims. Data on the destruction is being verified. There's fire at the site of the impacts," the post says.

"Tentatively, as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv, eight UAV hits were recorded in the Slobidsky district," the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov , clarified on his Telegram channel.

Ihor Terekhov later delivered an update on the casualty toll.

"There's information that a female employee of the utitily company was injured. She was on the company premises during the drone attack," he wrote in Telegram.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Kharkiv has again come under massive attack by Russian drones.

