U.S. Explains At UN What Its Withdrawal From Ukraine Peace Talks Would Mean

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated at the UN Security Council on Thursday by Acting U.S. Alternate Representative to the UN, John Kelley, according to Ukrinform's staff correspondent in New York.

"More than three months have passed since this Council adopted a resolution imploring a“swift end” to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Kelley recalled.

According to him, since then the United States has "worked tirelessly with both sides, seeking a path to peace."

"We want an end to this war. As the first step on the path to peace, the United States put forward a proposal for an immediate, unconditional, and comprehensive ceasefire. Ukraine unequivocally accepted, pending Russia's agreement to do the same,” the diplomat said.

According to the diplomat, Russia is expected to provide a term sheet broadly outlining its vision for a ceasefire.

However, he stressed, Moscow's seriousness will be judged not only by documents, but primarily by its actions.

“On that note, we condemn Russia's decision over the past weekend to launch some of the largest missile and drone strikes against Ukraine since the beginning of the war. This disregard for human life does not demonstrate a desire for peace. It must cease,” Kelley said.

If Russia makes the wrong decision to continue this catastrophic war,“the United States will have to consider stepping back from our negotiation efforts to end this conflict,” the diplomat warned.

At the same time, he assured that such a position would not mean a rejection of U.S. principles or allies:

“To be clear, in doing so, we would not be 'abandoning' our principles or our friends. Rather, we would be recognizing Russia's refusal to work with us toward a desirable outcome.”

Kelley reaffirmed Washington's desire to cooperate with Moscow, including within the framework of the peace initiative and the proposed economic package.

“There is no military solution to this conflict. The deal on offer now is Russia's best possible outcome. President Putin should take the deal,” the U.S. representative emphasized.

The alternative – continuing the war – would not be in anyone's interests, including Russia's, Kelley emphasized. He noted that doing so would continue to damage Russia's economy, military resources, national security, and international reputation.

According to Kelley, the US is mulling the possibility of imposing additional sanctions.

“President Trump has emphasized from the beginning that this war was a strategic mistake and should never have happened; time is not on the side of any who would prolong it,” the diplomat noted.

He called on“both Russia and Ukraine to make the difficult, historic decision to pursue peace. The responsibility for ending this war ultimately lies with them.”

“If one side proves unable or unwilling to do so, it will own the consequences,” the diplomat said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the UN Security Council convened on Thursday to discuss the situation of Ukraine amid record Russian drone and missile attacks.