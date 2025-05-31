EU Helps Ukraine Implement Digital Transformation In Medical Education

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Ministry of Health , Ukrinform saw.

"The D-CREDO project aims to improve the skills of medical students and faculties in the use of digital medical technologies in clinical reasoning," the Ministry of Health noted.

As noted, the project plans to develop high-quality training modules involving virtual patients, as well as evidence-based recommendations on the use of digital tools in teaching clinical reasoning. Their implementation will prepare students for the responsible use of digital technologies, in particular: artificial intelligence (AI) for image analysis; large language models (LLM), generative AI and big data; mobile medical applications mHealth and wearable smart devices; electronic health records (EHR); clinical decision support systems (CDSS), and telemedicine in clinical practice.

It is reported that surveys and interviews have already been conducted with various audiences related to the field of higher medical education, based on which training courses are already being developed to be further implemented at partner universities.

The project is coordinated by the Jagiellonian University (Poland). The consortium also includes the Bukovyna State Medical University (Ukraine), Erasmus University Medical Center (the Netherlands), Private University of Medical Sciences and Health Technologies (Austria), and Instruct gGmbH (Germany), a company developing CASUS. a training platform for virtual patients.

As reported, in 2024, Ukraine developed a Digital Competency Framework for Healthcare Specialists, and also created an eHealth knowledge base – a data and analytical resource on the digital transformation of healthcare.

Photo: D-CREDO