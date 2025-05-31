EU Helps Ukraine Implement Digital Transformation In Medical Education
"The D-CREDO project aims to improve the skills of medical students and faculties in the use of digital medical technologies in clinical reasoning," the Ministry of Health noted.
As noted, the project plans to develop high-quality training modules involving virtual patients, as well as evidence-based recommendations on the use of digital tools in teaching clinical reasoning. Their implementation will prepare students for the responsible use of digital technologies, in particular: artificial intelligence (AI) for image analysis; large language models (LLM), generative AI and big data; mobile medical applications mHealth and wearable smart devices; electronic health records (EHR); clinical decision support systems (CDSS), and telemedicine in clinical practice.Read also: Number of damaged medical facilities rises by 40% in past year – health minister
It is reported that surveys and interviews have already been conducted with various audiences related to the field of higher medical education, based on which training courses are already being developed to be further implemented at partner universities.
The project is coordinated by the Jagiellonian University (Poland). The consortium also includes the Bukovyna State Medical University (Ukraine), Erasmus University Medical Center (the Netherlands), Private University of Medical Sciences and Health Technologies (Austria), and Instruct gGmbH (Germany), a company developing CASUS. a training platform for virtual patients.
As reported, in 2024, Ukraine developed a Digital Competency Framework for Healthcare Specialists, and also created an eHealth knowledge base – a data and analytical resource on the digital transformation of healthcare.
Photo: D-CREDO
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment