Russia's Actions Prove Unwillingness To Achieve Peace UK At UN

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by the Deputy Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the United Nations, James Kariuki, who spoke at the Security Council meeting on Ukraine on Thursday, May 29.

“Presented with another opportunity for meaningful progress towards peace, Putin chose war. President, while Ukraine stands ready for an unconditional ceasefire, Russia sustains its aggression. And once again, innocent civilians are paying the price. Russia's actions speak much louder than its words,” Kariuki said, commenting on Russia's latest massive air strikes on Ukraine.

He added that“Putin's priorities are demonstrated by his timing.”

“These attacks were launched days after talks in Istanbul, in which Russia, yet again, refused to agree to an unconditional ceasefire,” the diplomat noted.

Kariuki called on Russia to“comply with international law, including the UN Charter, and to stop the killing of innocent civilians.”“Russia's unrelenting invasion of its sovereign neighbour will only redouble our resolve to help Ukraine defend itself and to use the necessary measures to restrict Putin's war machine,” he said.

The UK representative stressed that“we will work in unison with the US, Ukraine, our European and international partners until a just and lasting peace is no longer an aim, but an enduring reality.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the UN Security Council met on Thursday to discuss the situation of Ukraine amid Russia's latest massive drone and missile attacks.