Russia's Actions Prove Unwillingness To Achieve Peace UK At UN
“Presented with another opportunity for meaningful progress towards peace, Putin chose war. President, while Ukraine stands ready for an unconditional ceasefire, Russia sustains its aggression. And once again, innocent civilians are paying the price. Russia's actions speak much louder than its words,” Kariuki said, commenting on Russia's latest massive air strikes on Ukraine.Read also: U.S. explains at UN what its withdrawal from Ukraine peace talks would mean
He added that“Putin's priorities are demonstrated by his timing.”
“These attacks were launched days after talks in Istanbul, in which Russia, yet again, refused to agree to an unconditional ceasefire,” the diplomat noted.
Kariuki called on Russia to“comply with international law, including the UN Charter, and to stop the killing of innocent civilians.”“Russia's unrelenting invasion of its sovereign neighbour will only redouble our resolve to help Ukraine defend itself and to use the necessary measures to restrict Putin's war machine,” he said.Read also: Fires as eight Russian UAVs hit Kharkiv
The UK representative stressed that“we will work in unison with the US, Ukraine, our European and international partners until a just and lasting peace is no longer an aim, but an enduring reality.”
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the UN Security Council met on Thursday to discuss the situation of Ukraine amid Russia's latest massive drone and missile attacks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment