Ukraine's Forces Down 26 Drones Overnight, 30 Others Lost From Tracking

"Throughout the night of May 30 (starting at 22:50 on May 29), the enemy launched 90 strike drones, including Shahed-type UAVs and other decoy drones, from various directions – Millerovo, Oryol, Shatalovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia. In addition, two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched from Voronezh region, Russia," the statement said.

Main airstrike targets were Kharkiv, Odesa, and Donetsk regions.

The aerial attack was countered by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare (EW) units, drone defense systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"As of 08:00, May 30, 56 enemy Shahed-type and other drones were neutralized in the eastern, southern, and northern parts of the country. Of these, 26 were shot down by air defense assets, and 30 were lost from radar or suppressed by electronic warfare," the Air Force reported.

The enemy's aerial attacks hit 12 locations across Ukraine.

Fires as eight Russian UAVs hit Kharkiv

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Kharkiv came under another nighttime attack: at least 30 houses were damaged and two people were injured as Russian drones attacked a trolleybus garage in Kharkiv in the early hours of Friday, May 30.