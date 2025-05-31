Nearly 100 Shellings Hit Sumy Region Over Past Day, Damaging Homes, Civilian Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) on Telegram .

"The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs (GABs), multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and dropped grenades (VOGs) from drones. Nearly 60 MLRS strikes, over 10 VOG drops from UAVs, and over 10 GAB strikes were recorded."

The report also noted drone strikes, including FPV drones, and a missile strike targeting the region.

Homes and civilian infrastructure facilities were reported damaged in Seredyna-Buda, Khotin, and Sumy communities.

Despite the intense shelling, no casualties or injuries were reported, according to the regional authorities.

Local authorities, together with the State Emergency Service (SES), National Police, and civil society organizations, evacuated 51 people from border communities over the past day.

The air raid alert in the region lasted a total of 13 hours and 5 minutes.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, active combat operations are ongoing in some border areas of Sumy region, particularly near Khotin and Yunakivka communities.