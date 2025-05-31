Ukrainian Drones Hit Over 89,000 Russian Targets In May Cinc Syrskyi
“I held a regular monthly meeting on the deployment and development of unmanned systems with the participation of combat unit commanders. Systematic work to scale up drone units is producing real results. In May alone, drones of various types hit and destroyed over 89,000 enemy targets,” said Syrskyi.
He received an intelligence briefing on the formation of unmanned system units within the Russian army, as well as the introduction of new UAVs and robotic ground systems into enemy service.
“The enemy is copying the experience of Ukraine's Defense Forces and actively expanding its drone units. Therefore, we must maintain our pace of development and constantly build up our capabilities to stay one step ahead,” Syrskyi emphasized.
According to him, the number of drone crews is increasing, and Ukrainian unmanned units are continuing to evolve.
“Every drone is a destroyed enemy – and, therefore, a saved life of a Ukrainian soldier. We are placing special emphasis on eliminating enemy UAV operators and destroying their control points,” the Commander-in-Chief added.Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian Borisoglebsk -2 EW system
The meeting also addressed the development of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). These systems are being used on the battlefield for logistics, casualty evacuation, minelaying, and even as combat modules. Compared to 2024, UGV deliveries to military units have increased significantly, as has the training of specialized personnel.
“I thank all drone system units and every soldier individually for your professional combat work and destruction of the enemy. You are on the technological front line of our struggle. The development of technology is key to the resilience of our Defense Forces and superiority over the enemy,” Syrskyi concluded.
As reported by Ukrinform, according to Syrskyi, Russian losses since the beginning of 2025 have totaled 194,140 personnel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment