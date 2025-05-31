Ukrainian Drones Hit Over 89,000 Russian Targets In May Cinc Syrskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, following a meeting on the use of unmanned systems.

“I held a regular monthly meeting on the deployment and development of unmanned systems with the participation of combat unit commanders. Systematic work to scale up drone units is producing real results. In May alone, drones of various types hit and destroyed over 89,000 enemy targets,” said Syrskyi.

He received an intelligence briefing on the formation of unmanned system units within the Russian army, as well as the introduction of new UAVs and robotic ground systems into enemy service.

“The enemy is copying the experience of Ukraine's Defense Forces and actively expanding its drone units. Therefore, we must maintain our pace of development and constantly build up our capabilities to stay one step ahead,” Syrskyi emphasized.

According to him, the number of drone crews is increasing, and Ukrainian unmanned units are continuing to evolve.

“Every drone is a destroyed enemy – and, therefore, a saved life of a Ukrainian soldier. We are placing special emphasis on eliminating enemy UAV operators and destroying their control points,” the Commander-in-Chief added.

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian-2 EW system

The meeting also addressed the development of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs). These systems are being used on the battlefield for logistics, casualty evacuation, minelaying, and even as combat modules. Compared to 2024, UGV deliveries to military units have increased significantly, as has the training of specialized personnel.

“I thank all drone system units and every soldier individually for your professional combat work and destruction of the enemy. You are on the technological front line of our struggle. The development of technology is key to the resilience of our Defense Forces and superiority over the enemy,” Syrskyi concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to Syrskyi, Russian losses since the beginning of 2025 have totaled 194,140 personnel.