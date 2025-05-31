U.S. May Consider Stopping NATO's Eastward Expansion Kellogg
During the interview, Kellogg described Moscow's concerns about NATO enlargement as reasonable.
“I think it's a fair concern. We've said that repeatedly that to us Ukraine's coming into the NATO is not on the table. And we're not the only country that says that, I can probably give you four other countries in the NATO,” Kellogg said, adding that admission to the Alliance requires unanimous support from all 32 member countries.
According to him, NATO's eastward expansion is one of the issues Russia will continue to raise.
“And they're not just talking about Ukraine. They're talking about countries like Georgia. They're talking about Moldova. And we say: 'Well, comprehensively, we can stop the expansion of NATO coming close to your borders. That's their security concern',” Kellogg added.
At the same time, the Special Envoy emphasized that any final decision on the matter should be made by Donald Trump, not himself.Read also: Ukraine's presence at NATO Summit in The Hague crucial – FM Sybiha
As Ukrinform previously reported, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's conditions for ending the war in Ukraine include a written commitment from Western leaders to stop NATO's eastward expansion and to lift some sanctions imposed on Russia.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment