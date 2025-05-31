U.S. May Consider Stopping NATO's Eastward Expansion Kellogg

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, Kellogg made this statement in an interview with AB .

During the interview, Kellogg described Moscow's concerns about NATO enlargement as reasonable.

“I think it's a fair concern. We've said that repeatedly that to us Ukraine's coming into the NATO is not on the table. And we're not the only country that says that, I can probably give you four other countries in the NATO,” Kellogg said, adding that admission to the Alliance requires unanimous support from all 32 member countries.

According to him, NATO's eastward expansion is one of the issues Russia will continue to raise.

“And they're not just talking about Ukraine. They're talking about countries like Georgia. They're talking about Moldova. And we say: 'Well, comprehensively, we can stop the expansion of NATO coming close to your borders. That's their security concern',” Kellogg added.

At the same time, the Special Envoy emphasized that any final decision on the matter should be made by Donald Trump, not himself.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's conditions for ending the war in Ukraine include a written commitment from Western leaders to stop NATO's eastward expansion and to lift some sanctions imposed on Russia.

