SSU Nabs Russian Spy Aiding Missile Strikes On Ukrainian Airfields
The suspect is a 53-year-old unemployed local resident who came to the attention of Russian intelligence due to his pro-Kremlin comments on Telegram channels.
The agent's main task was to identify runways used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the western regions of Ukraine and monitor the flight schedules of military aircraft at local airfields.
Based on available information, the Russians intended to use this data to launch missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's military aviation.
The SSU cyber specialists uncovered the agent in advance and documented his intelligence activities step by step.
After carrying out special security measures to safeguard the Defense Forces' locations, the traitor was detained at his residence.Read also: Russian agent caught plotting saboteur infiltration in northern Kharkiv region – SSU
During the search, law enforcement officers seized a mobile phone used by the suspect to collect and prepare intelligence reports for Russia's FSB.
Based on the collected evidence, the suspect was charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of Ukraine's Criminal Code - high treason committed under martial law.
He is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
As reported earlier by Ukrinform, the SSU counterintelligence recently detained a 38-year-old taxi driver who was recruited by Russia's FSB to help coordinate missile and drone attacks on Dnipro.
Photo credit: SSU
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment