SSU Nabs Russian Spy Aiding Missile Strikes On Ukrainian Airfields

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, it was reported by the SSU .

The suspect is a 53-year-old unemployed local resident who came to the attention of Russian intelligence due to his pro-Kremlin comments on Telegram channels.

The agent's main task was to identify runways used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the western regions of Ukraine and monitor the flight schedules of military aircraft at local airfields.

Based on available information, the Russians intended to use this data to launch missile and drone strikes against Ukraine's military aviation.

The SSU cyber specialists uncovered the agent in advance and documented his intelligence activities step by step.

After carrying out special security measures to safeguard the Defense Forces' locations, the traitor was detained at his residence.

During the search, law enforcement officers seized a mobile phone used by the suspect to collect and prepare intelligence reports for Russia's FSB.

Based on the collected evidence, the suspect was charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of Ukraine's Criminal Code - high treason committed under martial law.

He is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Photo credit: SSU