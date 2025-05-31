Russian Drone Strike Destroys Nova Poshta Branch In Odesa Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine in Odesa region reported the incident on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of the drone attack in Odesa region, a fire broke out and a Nova Poshta branch was destroyed. Nearby cargo trucks were also damaged,” the post reads.

Emergency workers, together with personnel from the National Guard of Ukraine, extinguished the fire, which spanned 300 square meters. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.

The SES deployed two firefighting units and eight rescuers, while the National Guard provided one vehicle and five personnel.

The Nova Poshta company also confirmed the destruction of one of its depots and a branch due to a Russian Shahed drone attack. The company is currently contacting customers whose parcels were destroyed to arrange compensation, and working on deploying a mobile branch to ensure residents of Izmail can continue to send and receive essential items.

Homes, vehicles, and garages damaged inregion following drone attacks

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Kharkiv was also attacked overnight, with eight Shahed drones striking a depot used for trolleybus maintenance and repair. Two people were injured in that attack.