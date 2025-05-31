Romania Issues Air Alert Due To Russian Drone Attack On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Agerpres and relayed by Ukrinform, the alert was issued around 1:30, urging local residents to remain calm and take shelter in basements or civil defense shelters.

'In the absence of shelter, stay indoors, away from windows and exterior walls,' the extreme alert message said.

The alert lasted for 90 minutes.

According to Romania's Ministry of National Defense (MapN) protocols, RO-ALERT messages are transmitted by the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU), after the state's surveillance systems signal the development of drones in Ukrainian airspace on a route approaching Romania.

“Russian Federation forces carried out on Friday, May 30, a new series of drone strikes on Ukraine's civilian port infrastructure on the Danube, near the borders of our country. The Romanian Army's radar surveillance system, which permanently monitored the air situation, detected, around 00:30, in the Ukrainian airspace, a drone swarm heading towards the port of Izmail in Ukraine, near Romania's national border. As a result, the measures required by the procedures in force were implemented, and an alert signal was sent to the population in the northern part of Tulcea county, through the RO-ALERT application of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations,' informed the Ministry of National Defence.

Radar data confirmed that the drones did not cross into Romanian airspace. The situation did not require the liftoff of Air Policing Combat Service aircraft.

The ministry added that there is currently no information or evidence of any drone debris falling on Romanian territory during the attack.

Following standard procedures, Romanian defense forces will conduct search operations on Friday morning in areas near the state border and close to the attacked Ukrainian infrastructure to assess any potential risks.

“The Ministry of National Defence reiterates its firm condemnation of the attacks carried out by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian civilian targets and infrastructure, which are unjustified and in serious contradiction with the norms of international law,” the ministry stated.

According to the MApN, since September 5, 2023, about 17 drone fragments have been found on Romanian territory, most of them in Tulcea County.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's defense forces neutralized 56 out of 90 Russian drones of various types used in an overnight attack that began late on May 29.