Most Ukrainians Still Willing To Endure Hardships In Pursuit Of Victory
"We're seeing nearly the same figures as before, but there's a noticeable drop of four percentage points among those who are willing to endure for as long as it takes: from 69% last year to 65% this year. Still, it's a clear majority," said Inna Volosevych, head of InfoSapiens' socio-political research department.Read also: Over 60% of Americans believe supporting Ukraine in line with U.S. interest
She noted that the share of those unwilling to endure at all has also risen by four percentage points - from 12% to 16%. According to her, this change is statistically significant.
The survey also revealed that 58% of Ukrainians believe the country currently lacks peace the most, followed by 40% who point to justice, 34% to unity, and 30% to stability.
The study was commissioned by the National Platform for Resilience and Social Cohesion. It was conducted via telephone interviews with a representative sample of 1,000 respondents. The theoretical margin of error does not exceed 3%.
Earlier, a separate survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology found that an overwhelming 82% of Ukrainians firmly reject Russia's proposed peace plan.
