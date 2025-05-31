Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Trump Again Expresses Disappointment With Putin, Considers Zelensky Stubborn


2025-05-31 05:47:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to CNN .

“We were going to solve a problem, and then all of a sudden, rockets got shot into a couple of cities and people died,” Trump said.

“I saw things that I was surprised at, and I don't like being surprised, so I'm very disappointed,” he added, sidestepping a direct answer when asked whether he now views Putin“as the good guy or the bad guy.”

Read also: Macron urges Trump to stay consistent on sanctions against Russia

When asked how his administration is managing a "very stubborn Vladimir Putin," Trump was quick to interject and include Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in the characterization.

"And Zelensky, too," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, in response to Russia's massive strikes targeting cities in Ukraine, Trump said on Sunday that he was unhappy that Putin was "killing a lot of people," adding: "I don't know what the hell happened to him."

Trump later said that Putin“has gone absolutely crazy" by killing people for no reason.

MENAFN31052025000193011044ID1109618860

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search