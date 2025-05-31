Trump Again Expresses Disappointment With Putin, Considers Zelensky Stubborn
“We were going to solve a problem, and then all of a sudden, rockets got shot into a couple of cities and people died,” Trump said.
“I saw things that I was surprised at, and I don't like being surprised, so I'm very disappointed,” he added, sidestepping a direct answer when asked whether he now views Putin“as the good guy or the bad guy.”Read also: Macron urges Trump to stay consistent on sanctions against Russia
When asked how his administration is managing a "very stubborn Vladimir Putin," Trump was quick to interject and include Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in the characterization.
"And Zelensky, too," he said.
As Ukrinform reported, in response to Russia's massive strikes targeting cities in Ukraine, Trump said on Sunday that he was unhappy that Putin was "killing a lot of people," adding: "I don't know what the hell happened to him."
Trump later said that Putin“has gone absolutely crazy" by killing people for no reason.
