Sumy Region Comes Under Russian Missile Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the regional military administration .

"On the night of May 31, the enemy launched missile strikes on the territory of the Nedryhayliv community in Sumy region. There is damage to the residential sector; warehouse premises were destroyed," the administration's Telegram post says.

Russia will seek ceasefire only after defeat in summer– French expert

According to the officials, at least one person was injured. The woman was provided with medical assistance close to the site of the impact.

The consequences of the attack are being assessed, the post adds.

As Ukrinform reported, two people were injured as a result of a missile strike on Kharkiv region.