Women Rise As Pillars Of India's Progress, Economic Strength: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the evolving role of women in India's technological and economic landscape reflects how the nation has cast aside old barriers that once prevented women from embracing modern advancements.

He emphasised that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is actively working to ensure that women are not only included in these transformative fields but are at the forefront of innovation and policy-making.

Citing an example, he said the agricultural sector is witnessing a revolution driven by drone technology, and Indian women are leading this change with remarkable expertise.

He was addressing a large gathering of women in a programme 'Mahila Shashaktikaran Mahasammelan' (Women Empowerment Conclave) organised to mark the celebration of the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holker – the revered ruler of Malwa.

PM Modi highlighted the 'Namo Drone Didi Abhiyan', an initiative that has significantly boosted the morale and income of rural women, granting them a new identity rooted in self-reliance and technological proficiency. Across various fields, women are excelling, becoming scientists, doctors, engineers, and pilots.

"The number of girls pursuing science and mathematics is steadily increasing, and their contributions in space exploration have been particularly noteworthy," PM Modi pointed out adding, "Over a 100 women scientists and engineers played a crucial role in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, showcasing India's commitment to fostering female excellence in cutting-edge research."

PM Modi acknowledged that India's start-up ecosystem has flourished, with women playing a pivotal role.

Nearly 45 per cent of start-up directors in the country are women, an inspiring testament to their entrepreneurial spirit and leadership.

He pointed out the importance of financial independence, noting that when women earn their income, their self-respect grows and their participation in household decisions becomes more significant.

Over the past 11 years, his government has prioritised economic empowerment for women, PM Modi further said.

Elaborating on new measures taken during the past decade, PM Modi said, "Before 2014, millions of women lacked access to banking services. Under the Jan-Dhan scheme, their accounts were opened, enabling direct financial support through various government initiatives. Women across urban and rural India are now engaging in self-employment and entrepreneurship."

Citing the success of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, he noted that over 75 per cent of its beneficiaries are women. Additionally, ten crore women are affiliated with self-help groups, demonstrating their collective strength and determination.

On another initiative, 'Lakhpati Didi', Prime Minister Modi emphasised the government's commitment to creating three crore financially independent women under the programme, with more than 1.5 crore already achieving this status.

Regarding the health initiative Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana- Ayushman Bharat, PM Modi recalled a time when women hesitated to seek medical help during pregnancy, fearing it would be an additional financial strain on their families.

"The scheme has alleviated these concerns, ensuring free medical treatment up to five lakh rupees for women in need," he said.

Infrastructure advancements have also played a crucial role in enhancing women's lives, he said.

PM Modi said the provision of tap water in every home has eased domestic burdens, allowing girls to focus on their education.

Access to electricity, LPG, and sanitation has improved the quality of life for millions, not merely as utilities but as a mark of respect for the dignity of women, PM Modi pointed out.

He emphasised that his government is guided by the noble principles of 'Lokmata Ahilyabai', whose visionary leadership continues to inspire policy decisions today.

"Women are central to every major initiative, including housing projects, where four crore homes have been built, most registered in the names of women. Many of these recipients have, for the first time, become property owners, cementing their status as key stakeholders in the nation's progress," he said.

PM Modi praised Ahilyabai as a patron of craftsmanship who established industries to promote the renowned Maheshwari saree.

Recalling her contributions to agriculture, PM Modi stressed the importance of crop diversification, urging farmers to expand beyond traditional crops like paddy and sugarcane.

PM Modi commended Ahilyabai's efforts to utilise vacant lands for tribal and nomadic farming, a practice that remains relevant today.

He saluted the strength of Indian women, reaffirming that their empowerment drives the nation's prosperity.