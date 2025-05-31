NIA Names Three In Fresh Set Of Charges In Jharkhand Terror Finance Case
In a supplementary charge sheet filed in the Special Court, Ranchi, the NIA named Krishna Hansda, Abhijit Korah and Ramdayal Mahto for raising funds for terrorist acts and organising camps for terror training. Abhijit hails from Bihar, while the other two are residents of Jharkhand.
All three were found to be active members of the proscribed terrorist organisation and a part of its larger conspiracy involving extortion, armed intimidation, and forced recruitment in the general area of Parasnath, district Giridih, Jharkhand, the NIA said in the charge sheet.
The case originated with the arrest of Krishna Hansda in January 2023 from the Lucio Forest area of Dumri Police Station, district Giridih.
The local police had recovered levy money, a 7.65 mm bore pistol, and several incriminating documents from his possession. The police had then registered an FIR against Krishna Hansda, Abhijit Korah, Ramdayal Mahto and unknown others, and also filed a chargesheet against Hansda.
Krishna Hansda alias Saurav Da alias Avinash Da has now been additionally charged by the NIA under Sections 17, 18, 18A, 18B, 20, 21, 38, 39 & 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, that deal with recruiting youth for terror training and financing terror.
Section 25(6) of the Arms Act, 1959, deals with organised crime and carrying arms. He was the Regional Committee Member of the banned CPI (Maoist) terror outfit.
An armed cadre of CPI (Maoist), Abhijit Korah alias Matla Korah alias Sunil Korah has been chargesheeted by NIA under sections 120B read with 121A, 386, 387 of IPC; Section 17 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1908; and Sections 13, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39, 40 of UA(P) Act, 1967.
Ramdayal Mahto alias Nilesh Da alias Bachchan Da, has been charged under sections 120B read with 121A, 386, 387 of IPC; section 17 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1908; and sections 13, 17, 18, 18A, 20, 21, 38, 39, 40 of UA(P) Act, 1967. He was a Special Area Committee (SAC) member of CPI (Maoist).
The NIA took over the case and re-registered it as RC-01/2023/NIA/RNC in June 2023.
