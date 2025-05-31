Tottenham Hotspur Confirm Forster And Reguilon's Departure, Werner Returns To Leipzig

MENAFN - IANS) London, May 31 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the departures of Fraser Forster, Sergio Reguilon and Alfie Whiteman following the conclusion of their contracts, while Timo Werner departs following the conclusion of his loan spell and will return to RB Leipzig.

Experienced goalkeeper Forster joined the North London outlet in the summer of 2022 following several years at Southampton. During the recently concluded season, he played 13 games, including four in the early stages of Spurs' Europa League success, taking his overall number of appearances to 34.

Left-back Reguilon arrived in 2020 and started the 2021 Carabao Cup Final against Manchester City. After two seasons as a first-team regular, he spent time on loan at Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Brentford before returning to Tottenham for the recently concluded season, where he played a further six times in Spurs colours, taking his overall tally to 73 appearances and two goals.

Homegrown goalkeeper Whiteman came up through the Spurs Academy system before breaking through into the senior squad. He first appeared on the bench for Spurs in 2017 and made his competitive first-team debut in a UEFA Europa League victory over Ludogorets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November 2020. In addition to his one appearance, he had two separate loan spells at Swedish top-flight side Degerfors IF in 2021 and 2022, helping them avoid relegation from the Allsvenskan on both occasions.

Forward Timo joined Tottenham on an initial six-month loan from RB Leipzig in January 2024, before returning for a second loan spell for the duration of the 2024/25 campaign. In total, he scored three goals in 41 appearances.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's loan to Marseille will become a permanent transfer this summer while Kevin Danso, who was with Spurs on loan from RC Lens, has completed the permanent switch.