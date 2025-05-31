Tottenham Hotspur Confirm Forster And Reguilon's Departure, Werner Returns To Leipzig
Experienced goalkeeper Forster joined the North London outlet in the summer of 2022 following several years at Southampton. During the recently concluded season, he played 13 games, including four in the early stages of Spurs' Europa League success, taking his overall number of appearances to 34.
Left-back Reguilon arrived in 2020 and started the 2021 Carabao Cup Final against Manchester City. After two seasons as a first-team regular, he spent time on loan at Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Brentford before returning to Tottenham for the recently concluded season, where he played a further six times in Spurs colours, taking his overall tally to 73 appearances and two goals.
Homegrown goalkeeper Whiteman came up through the Spurs Academy system before breaking through into the senior squad. He first appeared on the bench for Spurs in 2017 and made his competitive first-team debut in a UEFA Europa League victory over Ludogorets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November 2020. In addition to his one appearance, he had two separate loan spells at Swedish top-flight side Degerfors IF in 2021 and 2022, helping them avoid relegation from the Allsvenskan on both occasions.
Forward Timo joined Tottenham on an initial six-month loan from RB Leipzig in January 2024, before returning for a second loan spell for the duration of the 2024/25 campaign. In total, he scored three goals in 41 appearances.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's loan to Marseille will become a permanent transfer this summer while Kevin Danso, who was with Spurs on loan from RC Lens, has completed the permanent switch.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment