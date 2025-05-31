Those Seeking Proof Of Operation Sindoor Should Go To Pak: Giriraj Singh Tells Congress
Speaking to the reporters in Begusarai, Union Minister Singh accused Congress leaders and their allies of playing into the hands of India's enemies.
"Some people in this country, including Congress, are still part of the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang and are speaking the language of Pakistan," he said.
"If they want proof, let them go to Pakistan and ask their Prime Minister. They will get the proof there - in the form of destroyed terrorist hideouts, shattered airbases, and the panic visible in their meetings," Union Minister Singh said.
He further claimed that nine airbases and multiple terror launchpads were reduced to rubble in India's retaliatory action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and inside Pakistan, and the reaction from the Pakistani leadership itself is evidence of the operation's impact.
"Today, the terrorists in Pakistan are holding closed-door meetings and abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Isn't that proof enough of what India did under Operation Sindoor?" he asked.
India conducted a retaliatory strike across the border following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
PM Modi, during his Bihar visit, confirmed that the hideouts of terrorists were demolished in a swift and precise strike. However, opposition parties, especially the Congress, have raised questions and demanded transparency and evidence.
PM Modi, during the Karakat (Bikramganj) rally, said that Operation Sindoor is not over yet, and if terrorists strike again, India will give a befitting reply to them.
Union Minister Singh's remarks reflect a hardening stance by the BJP, especially in the lead-up to the Bihar Assembly elections, as it seeks to reinforce its image of decisive leadership on national security.
