On Ahilyabai Holkar's Birth Anniversary, NCW Chief Lauds PM Modi's Reforms For Women's Progress
"In the past 11 years, the transformation that has come in the lives of women has been extraordinary. Today, we see a Prime Minister who has always prioritised women's progress and shown deep concern for their welfare. He was the one who prioritised the health of women by facilitating the construction of washrooms in every household," Rahatkar told IANS.
She cited the Ujjwala Yojana as a key initiative that has empowered women by not only improving their health but also giving them more time, which many have used to pursue work and gain financial independence.
"Some have put their time into working and earning, becoming financially independent. This makes them strong," she said, adding that schemes like Mudra Yojana have enabled women to run their own businesses and become self-reliant.
"Today, our women are doing incredible work in every sector," Rahatkar said, emphasising how women's participation in all walks of life has grown substantially in recent years.
Additionally, the NCW is set to host a two-day programme in the city to commemorate the tricentenary of Punyashloka Ahilya Devi Holkar, a revered ruler of the Holkar dynasty, renowned for her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to social welfare and women's empowerment.
The programme will be held at the RUDRAKSH – International Cooperation and Convention Centre on May 31, to celebrate the 300th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar.
Remembering Ahilyabai Holkar, she said, "The National Commission for Women has been in Varanasi for two days, organising various programs. This year marks the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, which the NCW is celebrating throughout the year across different regions in diverse ways."
She said that Ahilyabai's governance ideals and public welfare policies are still relevant today and that it's important for people to learn about her contributions.
"The qualities of Ahilya Devi remain timeless. Even today, her policies are significant in our work. People should understand these values. For this, we have organised different programs," she said.
As part of the commemorative events, a special programme was held in Kashi, where renowned poet and speaker Kumar Vishwas addressed the gathering.
"Today is the day when she completes 300 years. On this occasion, we have organised a programme in Kashi. Kumar Vishwas has come to speak about her legacy, and today, the whole of Kashi will listen and reflect on this subject in a meaningful way," Rahatkar said.
