Shahnawaz Hussain Backs Salman Khurshid's Remarks On Pakistan, Article 370

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday endorsed recent comments made by senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid regarding Pakistan and Article 370, asserting that Khurshid's statements were accurate and reflected diplomatic maturity.

Khurshid, currently on a diplomatic visit as part of a delegation led by Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Jha, made headlines this week after he revealed that it was Pakistan that reached out for a ceasefire, not India. He also praised the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), crediting the move for the region's growing stability and democratic progress.

Responding to Khurshid's comments, Shahnawaz Hussain told IANS,“Salman Khurshid has said a good thing. After the abolition of Article 370, there has been a lot of prosperity in J&K. He has rightly said that no information was given to Pakistan. As someone who served as Foreign Minister during the UPA government and held key positions under Prime Minister Narasimha Rao, he has ample diplomatic experience. Whatever he has said while representing the country is correct.”

Khurshid had firmly dismissed claims that India had initiated contact with Pakistan, stating,“It's complete hogwash for anyone to say that we called them first. Why would we call them? Who was at the receiving end by the time the calls were made? It is more than clear to everybody that the call came from the DGMO of Pakistan to the DGMO of India.”

In his remarks, Khurshid also commended the PM Modi government's bold step in removing Article 370.

“Kashmir had a major problem for a long time. Much of that was reflected in the thinking of the government in Article 370 of the Constitution, which somehow gave the impression that it was separate from the rest of the country. But Article 370 was abrogated, and it was finally put to an end,” he stated.

Shahnawaz Hussain further reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent two-day visit to Bihar.

“The Prime Minister reminded us of the jungle raj that prevailed during Lalu ji's rule for 15 years. People still remember how difficult life had become during those years. PM Modi's promises have delivered results. During his address in Jhanjharpur, he reiterated that terrorists would be taught a lesson-and that promise has been fulfilled,” Hussain said.

He highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, claiming,“Nine terrorist bases of Pakistan were destroyed, 11 of their air bases were hit, over 100 terrorists were killed, and more than 50 Pakistani soldiers lost their lives. After that, the people of Bihar gave the Prime Minister a rousing welcome.”

Clarifying the current status of the military operation, he added,“Operation Sindoor has not been postponed; it has only been paused. If Pakistan commits any unholy act again, it will face the consequences. It will not be spared.”

Hussain further addressed remarks by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who recently demanded that PM Modi clarify how many Rafale fighter jets were allegedly downed by the Pakistani military during Operation Sindoor. Reddy further suggested that had Congress leader Rahul Gandhi been Prime Minister, India would have reclaimed Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Congress leaders faced public backlash in 2019 when they questioned the surgical and air strikes. They asked for proof-where were the strikes, how many terrorists were killed?” Hussain said.

“After the incident in Pahalgam on April 22, we launched Operation Sindoor. As part of the operation, nine terrorist camps were destroyed, 11 air bases were hit, over 100 terrorists were eliminated, and more than 50 Pakistani soldiers were killed. Pakistan was forced to plead for a ceasefire. This was a major success, and Indian soldiers are being praised globally. Yet again, Congress leaders like Revanth Reddy are demanding proof.”

Condemning the Congress for what he termed as "double standards," Hussain added,“On one hand, they are questioning the military's actions, and on the other, they are planning to launch a 'Jai Hind Yatra.' The country will not forgive such actions. Congress must introspect on the mistakes it made in 2019 and avoid repeating them.”