Uzbekistan, Pakistan's Yunus Textile Mills Sign Mou To Boost Textile Cooperation
In the course of the discussions, the Uzbek delegation put forth a proposition to initiate a collaborative home textile production venture by reactivating dormant textile manufacturing facilities within Uzbekistan. The leadership at Yunus Textile Mills demonstrated a robust engagement with the initiative and articulated intentions to conduct a site visit to Uzbekistan imminently to delve deeper into the proposal's intricacies.
Yunus Textile Mills, founded in 1983, is one of Pakistan's leading textile manufacturers and a part of the Taba Group. As a family-owned private enterprise, the company operates a fully integrated production chain-from yarn spinning and weaving to dyeing and finishing. It produces around 500,000 square meters of textiles daily, totaling 180 million square meters annually, all for export. The company employs about 10,000 workers and uses advanced automated technologies from Europe and Japan.
