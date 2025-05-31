Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish Preacher Urges Preserving And Exposing Anti-Humanity Crimes In Azerbaijan's Shusha

Turkish Preacher Urges Preserving And Exposing Anti-Humanity Crimes In Azerbaijan's Shusha


2025-05-31 05:06:31
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 31. Traces of crimes against humanity committed in the city of Shusha must be preserved and presented to the world community, a Turkish cleric Ahmet Erdem told Trend .

"I came from the Turkish city of Kars, but this is my native land. My paternal grandfather was from the city of Shusha, and my maternal grandfather was from Ganja. They left for Türkiye during the Armenian oppression that took place here in 1918. Until their last days, they dreamed of Azerbaijan. Today, I visit the places they yearned for, including for their sake," he said.

According to him, during the Second Karabakh War, people prayed in the mosque in Kars and honored the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs.

"During our visit today, I witnessed the destruction of not only buildings and nature but also humanity by Armenians in Karabakh. This scene, the traces of this crime against humanity, must be preserved and shown to the world. Let the whole world see this cruelty based on real facts," he added.

MENAFN31052025000187011040ID1109618797

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search