Turkish Preacher Urges Preserving And Exposing Anti-Humanity Crimes In Azerbaijan's Shusha
"I came from the Turkish city of Kars, but this is my native land. My paternal grandfather was from the city of Shusha, and my maternal grandfather was from Ganja. They left for Türkiye during the Armenian oppression that took place here in 1918. Until their last days, they dreamed of Azerbaijan. Today, I visit the places they yearned for, including for their sake," he said.
According to him, during the Second Karabakh War, people prayed in the mosque in Kars and honored the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs.
"During our visit today, I witnessed the destruction of not only buildings and nature but also humanity by Armenians in Karabakh. This scene, the traces of this crime against humanity, must be preserved and shown to the world. Let the whole world see this cruelty based on real facts," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
- Visby Management Presents Superior Offer To LCL Resources And Encourages Shareholders To Vote Against Tiger Gold Proposal
CommentsNo comment