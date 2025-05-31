Storms And Hailstorms Wreak Havoc On Solar Systems Across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) As the world grapples with the impacts of climate change, Pakistan is no exception. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the southern districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and Lakki Marwat, this year's summer began with severe weather conditions.

Repeated devastating storms, large hailstones, and winds gusting up to 120 kilometers per hour have not only endangered lives but have also caused significant damage to properties, vehicles, and solar systems.

In many parts of the country, electricity remains unreliable due to frequent load shedding or complete absence of power.

As temperatures rise, people increasingly turn to solar energy solutions to run tube wells, air conditioners, coolers, and fans in homes, shops, offices, and agricultural fields.

However, the growing threat is how to protect these solar installations from extreme weather.

Adnan Khan, a resident of Panyala in Dera Ismail Khan, installed a solar-powered tube well for his mango orchard. Unfortunately, the recent storms and hailstorms severely damaged his solar system. Adnan says he cannot afford to reinstall the system, and as a result, his orchard is also suffering.

Aamir Khan, a solar energy expert, explains that poor planning, substandard materials, and lack of timely inspections often result in loose nuts and bolts.

Consequently, strong winds can blow away the panels, not only disabling the system but also posing a risk of injury from falling panels.

According to the spokesperson of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), financial aid is provided in case of damage to human life, homes, vehicles, or crops during natural disasters.

However, there is currently no policy regarding compensation for damaged solar panels. There is no mechanism in place for individuals to claim losses in case their solar systems are destroyed by storms or hail.

While the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced free solar systems for deserving families, several households in Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's home constituency-despite submitting all the required information-have yet to receive the promised solar systems.