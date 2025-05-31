KP Bans Corporal Punishment In Private Schools After Student's Death In Jamrud

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Schools Regulatory Authority has officially declared corporal punishment in all private educational institutions across the province a punishable offense.

According to a notification issued by the authority, violators could face up to six months of imprisonment, a fine of Rs 50,000, or both.

The move follows a surge in public complaints regarding physical abuse of students. The authority warned that under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010 and its 2018 regulations, such actions are illegal, and strict legal action will be taken against violators.

This decisive measure comes in the wake of a tragic incident at a private school in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district.

A fifth-grade student, Ittihad, son of Khyalmat Khan, was allegedly assaulted by the school principal during a morning assembly. The child sustained serious injuries and later succumbed to them.

The regulatory authority emphasized that it is the responsibility of all educational institutions to provide a violence-free environment to ensure the physical, mental, and academic well-being of students. It reiterated that violations of the law would not be tolerated under any circumstances.