Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Cup Final Set For Showdown Between Sabah And Qarabağ

2025-05-31 05:06:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The final match of the Azerbaijan Cup will take place today, featuring a high-stakes clash between Sabah FC and Qarabağ FK, Azernews reports.

The decisive encounter will be held at the Mehdi Huseynzade Stadium in Sumgayit, with kickoff scheduled for 19:00 local time.

The match will be officiated by referee Inqilab Mammadov, assisted by linesmen Namig Huseynov and Rahil Ramazanov. Rashad Ahmadov will serve as the fourth official.

Beyond the cup title, the outcome of this match will determine the final Azerbaijani club to secure a spot in European competitions next season. If Qarabağ wins the cup, Sabah will miss out on European football, and Turan Tovuz-who finished fourth in the Premier League-will qualify for the UEFA Conference League. Zira will earn a place in the UEFA Europa League.

However, if Sabah lifts the trophy, they will secure a spot in the Europa League, and Turan Tovuz's hopes of competing in Europe will come to an end.

