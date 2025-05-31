Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BSU Showcases Academic Opportunities At“Study In Azerbaijan” Expo In Tashkent

2025-05-31 05:06:15
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Baku State University (BSU) is taking part in the“Study in Azerbaijan” education fair held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The event, which runs from May 27 to 31, is organized as part of a broader visit by senior officials from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education and higher education institutions, aimed at deepening academic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

BSU has set up a dedicated booth at the fair, where visitors are being introduced to the university's academic offerings, research-oriented and social initiatives, and international dual-degree programs. A variety of materials showcasing BSU's work - including books, newspapers, academic journals, brochures, and flyers - have attracted strong interest from attendees.

The primary goal of the exhibition is to strengthen intercultural ties, promote student exchange programs, and increase the number of international students pursuing education in Azerbaijan.

