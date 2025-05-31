Justice Ministers Of Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Sign Bilateral Cooperation Program
Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Justice, the meeting highlighted the strong and enduring friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, which has flourished over centuries and continues to thrive today. The ministers emphasized the pivotal role played by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev in strengthening these bilateral ties.
The two ministers discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of justice and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest. They also noted the successful multilateral collaboration among member states within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.
During the meeting, the parties signed a Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2025–2026.
Under the agreement, both ministries will undertake specific initiatives over the next two years, including joint training programs for legal professionals, enhancement of notarial practices, digitalization of justice services, legislative collaboration, judicial expertise, and broader experience-sharing activities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment