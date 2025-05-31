403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Defense Sec.: Gulf States Are Ideal Allies For Shared Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 (KUNA) -- US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated on Saturday that Gulf States are key allies, highlighting that the "America First" policy focuses on collaboration with allies, including the Gulf, to ensure shared security.
This came during his remarks at the first session of the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue, with participation of Kuwaiti Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, defense ministers, military leaders, and security experts from 47 countries.
Hegseth stressed the US commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and underscored President Trump's efforts for a verifiable, strict diplomatic agreement.
Hegseth also warned that the alternative would be a regional war or worse, affirming the US dedication to achieving peace and stability in the region through support for allies and deterrence of growing threats.
He criticized the decline of deterrence under President Biden's administration, highlighting the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and rising illegal immigration across the US southern border, along with Chinese espionage.
Hegseth emphasized that the current administration, under Trump, focuses on achieving peace through strength, with three main objectives: restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding the military, and reestablishing deterrence.
He pointed out that morale, recruitment, readiness, and defense capabilities are rising, with next year's defense budget exceeding USD one trillion.
He mentioned initiatives like the "Iron Dome" missile defense system and bolstered military presence on the southern border, dditionally, he warned against Chinese influence over the Panama Canal, pledging to restore US control over the strategic site.
Hegseth clarified that the US does not seek conflict with China but will not allow itself or its allies to be intimidated or subordinated.
He stressed that any Chinese attempt to disrupt the balance of power, especially over Taiwan, would have catastrophic global consequences.
Hegseth reiterated that deterrence begins domestically and must also be built with allies, stating that the US is working on a three-pronged deterrence strategy: improving forward positioning, strengthening allies' defense capabilities, and rebuilding defense industries.
The US has deployed advanced capabilities in the Philippines and is conducting joint exercises there, adding, it is also cooperating with Japan to enhance US forces' readiness, along with expanding missile defense initiatives and establishing a "Maritime Security Union" for advanced maritime awareness.
Hegseth underscored that the US leads the "Indo-Pacific Logistics Network" with Quad countries and is conducting major military drills, such as Balikatan, Talisman Saber, and Cobra Gold.
He also highlighted growing defense cooperation with India, particularly in defense manufacturing and operational alignment.
He concluded by urging allies to invest 5 percent of GDP in defense, similar to NATO commitments, and emphasized the need for allies to fully contribute to deterrence efforts.
The Shangri-La Dialogue, the Asian Security Summit, hosted by Singapore from May 30 to June 1, an annual event since 2002, organized by IISS to address global security and defense issues (end)
amb
This came during his remarks at the first session of the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue, with participation of Kuwaiti Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, defense ministers, military leaders, and security experts from 47 countries.
Hegseth stressed the US commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and underscored President Trump's efforts for a verifiable, strict diplomatic agreement.
Hegseth also warned that the alternative would be a regional war or worse, affirming the US dedication to achieving peace and stability in the region through support for allies and deterrence of growing threats.
He criticized the decline of deterrence under President Biden's administration, highlighting the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and rising illegal immigration across the US southern border, along with Chinese espionage.
Hegseth emphasized that the current administration, under Trump, focuses on achieving peace through strength, with three main objectives: restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding the military, and reestablishing deterrence.
He pointed out that morale, recruitment, readiness, and defense capabilities are rising, with next year's defense budget exceeding USD one trillion.
He mentioned initiatives like the "Iron Dome" missile defense system and bolstered military presence on the southern border, dditionally, he warned against Chinese influence over the Panama Canal, pledging to restore US control over the strategic site.
Hegseth clarified that the US does not seek conflict with China but will not allow itself or its allies to be intimidated or subordinated.
He stressed that any Chinese attempt to disrupt the balance of power, especially over Taiwan, would have catastrophic global consequences.
Hegseth reiterated that deterrence begins domestically and must also be built with allies, stating that the US is working on a three-pronged deterrence strategy: improving forward positioning, strengthening allies' defense capabilities, and rebuilding defense industries.
The US has deployed advanced capabilities in the Philippines and is conducting joint exercises there, adding, it is also cooperating with Japan to enhance US forces' readiness, along with expanding missile defense initiatives and establishing a "Maritime Security Union" for advanced maritime awareness.
Hegseth underscored that the US leads the "Indo-Pacific Logistics Network" with Quad countries and is conducting major military drills, such as Balikatan, Talisman Saber, and Cobra Gold.
He also highlighted growing defense cooperation with India, particularly in defense manufacturing and operational alignment.
He concluded by urging allies to invest 5 percent of GDP in defense, similar to NATO commitments, and emphasized the need for allies to fully contribute to deterrence efforts.
The Shangri-La Dialogue, the Asian Security Summit, hosted by Singapore from May 30 to June 1, an annual event since 2002, organized by IISS to address global security and defense issues (end)
amb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment