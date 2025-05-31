Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Thanks Japanese Prime Minister For Warm Hospitality


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, upon conclusion of his official visit to Japan, sent on Saturday a message to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, expressing deep gratitude for the well-organized reception for him and his entourage.
His Highness the Crown Prince thanked the prime minister for the well-organized and amicable reception during his presence in Japan, noting that the visit depicted depth of the distinguished and solid bonds that date back to 60 years ago.
These close relations are of prior concern for His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, he said to the premier.
This visit was an opportunity to discuss regional and international issues of common concern, expand the bilateral partnership in various sectors, promote it to a more comprehensive level, he added. (end)
