403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince Thanks Japanese Prime Minister For Warm Hospitality
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, upon conclusion of his official visit to Japan, sent on Saturday a message to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, expressing deep gratitude for the well-organized reception for him and his entourage.
His Highness the Crown Prince thanked the prime minister for the well-organized and amicable reception during his presence in Japan, noting that the visit depicted depth of the distinguished and solid bonds that date back to 60 years ago.
These close relations are of prior concern for His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, he said to the premier.
This visit was an opportunity to discuss regional and international issues of common concern, expand the bilateral partnership in various sectors, promote it to a more comprehensive level, he added. (end)
tma
His Highness the Crown Prince thanked the prime minister for the well-organized and amicable reception during his presence in Japan, noting that the visit depicted depth of the distinguished and solid bonds that date back to 60 years ago.
These close relations are of prior concern for His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, he said to the premier.
This visit was an opportunity to discuss regional and international issues of common concern, expand the bilateral partnership in various sectors, promote it to a more comprehensive level, he added. (end)
tma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- New Purpose-Built Blockchain T-Rex Raises $17 Million To Transform Attention Layer In Web3
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- HOT Labs Surpasses 1 Million Users On Omni Balance As Chain Abstraction Demand Grows
- River.App Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Unlocking Stablecoin To Fiat Payouts Across Global Markets
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
CommentsNo comment