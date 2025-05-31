403
Kuwait Oil Price Drops To USD 63.61 Pb -- KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price dropped by USD 1.40 to USD 63.61 per barrel on Friday vis a vis USD 65.01 on Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday.
In international markets, the Brent crude forwards dropped by 25 cents to USD 63.90 pb while those of the West Texas crude fell by 15 cents to USD 60.79 pb. (end)
