Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Oil Price Drops To USD 63.61 Pb -- KPC


2025-05-31 05:04:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait oil price dropped by USD 1.40 to USD 63.61 per barrel on Friday vis a vis USD 65.01 on Thursday, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday.
In international markets, the Brent crude forwards dropped by 25 cents to USD 63.90 pb while those of the West Texas crude fell by 15 cents to USD 60.79 pb. (end)
km


MENAFN31052025000071011013ID1109618762

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search