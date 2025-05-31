Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Defense Minister Meets Senior Officials At The Singapore-Hosted Conf.

2025-05-31 05:04:39
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) SINGAPORE, May 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Defense Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al-Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah has taken part in the Singapore-hosted 22nd edition of Shangri-La Dialogue that began on Friday and was scheduled to proceed for three days.
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Saturday that the first day of the event witnessed a series of meetings among the participating heads of state and governments, while the minister Sheikh Abdullah held meeting with the Singaporean Minister of Environment and Sustainability Zaqy Mohamad.
The two sides discussed boosting cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the military and security sectors, discussed various issues of joint interest and explored a host of regional and international affairs.
During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah congratulated the Singaporean minister on the 60th anniversary of the Republic's independence, praising the historic and solid bilateral relations, necessity of boosting them further particularly at the defense and security levels.
The Kuwaiti minister, on sidelines of the gathering, held talks and exchanged pleasantries with a number of heads of state, senior officials and counterparts from diverse states, namely the French president, the President of East Timur, the Singaporean prime minister, the US Secretary of Defense, the minister of digital development in Singapore -- broaching various topics, strategic challenges on the regional and international arenas.
Agenda of the conference, grouping ranking officials from 47 states, address global challenges, namely the balance in a competitive globe, managing nuclear proliferation hazards, cyber security, defense innovation, maritime security and managing regional crises.
Sheikh Abdullah's meetings were attended by the State of Kuwait Ambassador to Singapore, Ahmad Al-Shraim, and the officials accompanying him in his visit to the Asian nation. (end)
