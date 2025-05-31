Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syrian President Due In Kuwait On Sunday

2025-05-31 05:04:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 31 (KUNA) -- Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, accompanied by an official delegation, is due to arrive in Kuwait on Sunday starting an official visit to the country.
The Syrian President is scheduled to hold official discussions with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah during the visit. (end)
