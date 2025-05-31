Over 10 Sheep Electrocuted In Srinagar Due To Faulty Power Infrastructure, Locals Blame Smart City Project Failures And KPDCL Ne

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: At least 10 sheep and goats died due to electrocution in two separate incidents in Srinagar, raising serious questions over the quality of infrastructure laid under the much-hyped Smart City Project and the functioning of the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL).

In the first incident, over seven sheep and goats were electrocuted near Masjid Usman in the Soura area of Srinagar. The tragedy occurred when livestock came into contact with an electrified portion of the road, reportedly caused by faulty earthing of electric poles.

In a similar incident, three more sheep died of electric shock on the main road in Mominabad Batmaloo, further amplifying concerns about public safety and infrastructure negligence.

Eyewitnesses and residents of both areas blamed poor execution of the Smart City works and lack of coordination by KPDCL, accusing authorities of turning a blind eye to public hazards. They alleged that electric poles had been installed without proper earthing, which created dangerous conditions for both humans and animals.

“These poles are death traps. If animals can get electrocuted like this, what safety is there for children or pedestrians? The Smart City project seems more like a risk to our lives than a benefit,” said a resident from Soura told the news agency Kashmir News Trust.

Following the incidents, locals have urged the concerned departments to take urgent corrective measures, stressing that negligence could result in even more severe consequences in the future.

“We hope this matter is looked into seriously. These deaths could have been easily avoided with standard safety measures. Authorities must conduct a technical audit of all newly installed electric poles and wiring,” said another concerned citizen from Batmaloo. [KNT]