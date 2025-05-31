Righteous Revolt Against Auctioning The Buddha's Looted Gems

MENAFN - Asia Times) The slick online catalogue entry for“Premium Lot 1, The Piprahwa Gems of the Historical Buddha” on the Sotheby's Hong Kong website was abruptly replaced on May 7 with a single line notification:“The auction has been postponed.”

Shortly afterwards, the associated webpages went blank. The only evidence remaining on Sotheby's Hong Kong website was an entry on the Piprahwa gems' history and a short YouTube promotional clip for the sale (below).

Sotheby's had first announced its intention to auction the relics on February 6, 2025. Discovered in northern India in 1898 and thought to date to the third century BC, it was estimated they would fetch up to HK$100 million (US$12.8 million).

The collection was consigned by Chris Peppé on behalf of his family, who had inherited the relics from his great grandfather, William Caxton Peppé – a 19th-century British colonial landowner who owned an estate in India.

Reaction was muted at first, but as a scholar who researches the early history and archaeology of Buddhism and issues surrounding loot and restitution , I was gravely concerned by this proposed sale.

Fortunately, I was not alone, and thanks to detailed research of SOAS colleagues such as Conan Cheong, Ashley Thompson and Thai academic Pipad Krajaejun, as well as protests from Buddhist devotees worldwide , a groundswell of disapproval began to grow.

A letter sent to Sotheby's by the British Maha Bodhi Society, and shared with me, states:

This disapproval turned into a tidal wave on May 5, two days before the planned auction, with the intervention of the Indian government – which is now threatening legal action against both Sotheby's and the Peppé family, demanding that the relics be repatriated to India.

In terms of his rights and those of his relatives to sell the relics, Chris Peppé previously had told the Guardian newspaper :“Legally, the ownership is unchallenged.”