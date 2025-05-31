Assam Floods: 5 Dead As Raging Floodwater Invades Houses, Incessant Rain Wreaks Havoc Amid IMD's Red Alert

MENAFN - Live Mint) Assam is witnessing devastating flood like situation after incessant rains since Thursday brought life to a standstill in the northeastern state. Floodwater engulfed several regions amid India Meteorological Department's red alert warning for the third consecutive day. As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), as many as 5 individuals are reported to have died in rain related incident.

Massive landslides recently occurred in Kamrup (Metro) district, triggered by torrential rain , and a total of 3 districts and 5 Revenue Circles have been affected by Urban Flood, PTI reported citing official release. Over 10 thousand people living in Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro) and Cachar districts of Assam have been severely affected.

| RED ALERT in Kerala, Assam and others as Delhi braces for thunderstorm today

According to the official bulletin released on Saturday, all five deaths have been reported from the Kamrup Metropolitan district. This comes a day after Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah had said that three women were killed in a landslide in Bonda area on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Floodwaters invaded urban areas as well, prompting residents to run for safety in eight revenue circles of three districts, namely Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Golaghat.

| Assam on RED ALERT as rains, floodwater wreak havoc

Meanwhile, relief and rescue measures are underway, and two camps and one relief distribution centre have been opened to assist those who have been severely impacted. With rivers overflowing, massive waterlogging was reported from most localities in the city and neither camps nor relief distribution centres are operational in the flood-hit urban areas, as per PTI report.

Schools shut, offices closed in Assam

Due to the disastrous floodwater, one 'ring bandh' (a type of dyke) has been breached under the North Lakhimpur revenue circle. National Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force personnel are collaborating to evacuate stranded people. Authorities issued orders to close educational institutions and special casual leave has been announced for government employees of Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

| RED ALERT in Kerala, Assam and others as Delhi braces for thunderstorm today Districts on IMD's red alert

Districts on IMD's red alert for Saturday are Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Darrang and Udalguri.

"A 'red alert' was sounded for as many as 18 districts on Friday, with the state facing an 'abnormal situation' due to incessant downpours caused by massive cloud cover over several parts of the northeast, PTI quoted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as saying.

Flight operations disrupted

Flight operations at Guwahati airport were impacted on Friday and several airlines have issued an advisory. IndiGo's travel advisory states,“As monsoon showers sweep across the eastern coast, intermittent heavy rains may cause slight delays in flight operations. Traveling soon? Stay updated on your flight status.”